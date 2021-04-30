BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.31.

BKU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 8,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,258. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

