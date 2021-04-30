Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.
NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
