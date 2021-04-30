Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

