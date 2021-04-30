Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

BWFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.