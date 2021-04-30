Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 178.52 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.05.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

