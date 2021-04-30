Barclays Boosts CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $10.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.07 on Friday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.