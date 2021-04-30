Barclays Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

