Barclays Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.61).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit