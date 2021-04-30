Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 2,797,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit