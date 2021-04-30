Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 2,797,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

