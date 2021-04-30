Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.47.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 4,796,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$823.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.