Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.45.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 4,194,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

