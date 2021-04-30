BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,396,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,532,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $297.88 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.09 and a 52-week high of $298.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

