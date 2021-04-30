BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

