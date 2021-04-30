BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.