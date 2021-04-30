BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

