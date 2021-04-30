BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 997,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

