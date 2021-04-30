Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 7362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $3,806,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.