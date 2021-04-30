Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 897,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,020. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

