Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BZLYF. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

