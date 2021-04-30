Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

