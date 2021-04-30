Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit