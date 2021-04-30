Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 174,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 66.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

