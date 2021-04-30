Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 1,230,447 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.