Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 174,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

