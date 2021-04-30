Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $18.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.62. 21,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.