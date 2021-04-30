Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.55. 257,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

