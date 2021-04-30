Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $976,158.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $67.45 million and $976,158.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

