Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €61.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.52 ($62.96).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.59 ($57.16) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.39. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

