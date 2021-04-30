Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

