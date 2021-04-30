Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NENTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

