Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit