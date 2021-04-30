Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

