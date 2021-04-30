Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

