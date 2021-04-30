Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.37. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 9,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

