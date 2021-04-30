Bfsg LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,230,478 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.