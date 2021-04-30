Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.