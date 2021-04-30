Bfsg LLC Sells 95 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

