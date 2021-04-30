BGC Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

