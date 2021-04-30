Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.58. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. 5,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21,455.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

