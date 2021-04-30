BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.44. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 17,323 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.