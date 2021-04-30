bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bioMérieux in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $170.55.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

