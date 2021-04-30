Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 28.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.73. 10,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

