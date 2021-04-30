Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $63.93 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $63,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

