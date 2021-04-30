Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. 17,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,730. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

