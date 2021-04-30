Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Bird Construction has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.