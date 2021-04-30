Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $613,421.66 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.94 or 1.00185652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $736.46 or 0.01267066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00558287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00358263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00182316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,413,970 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

