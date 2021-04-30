BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 919,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,451 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $7,055,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

