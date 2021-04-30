Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases £1,961 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White acquired 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £1,961 ($2,562.06).

Stephen White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen White bought 28,637 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,159.25 ($9,353.61).

Shares of LON BIRD opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.40 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

