BlackRock (BLK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/22/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $925.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $949.00 to $984.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $845.00 to $915.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $950.00 to $1,000.00.

4/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $840.00 to $940.00.

4/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $437.00 to $847.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $817.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $829.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

