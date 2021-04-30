BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in April

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 251,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.