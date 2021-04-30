BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.81

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 73137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

