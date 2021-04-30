BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.81

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 73137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit