BMO Capital Markets Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.