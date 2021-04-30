BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.83 ($63.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.46. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

